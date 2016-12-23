Daiya Foods Introduces Dairy-Free Dressings

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Daiya Foods introduced a line of creamy dairy-free dressings.

These new dressings feature plant-based ingredients and can be drizzled over your salad or served as a dipping sauce for crudité. The dressings are packaged in recyclable glass bottles, and are available in three gourmet flavors, including Dairy-Free Creamy Caesar, Dairy-Free Homestyle Ranch and Dairy-Free Blue Cheeze.

The line is made with algae flour and pea proteins. They have a suggested retail price of $4.99 per bottle.

Daiya offers a variety of plant-based foods like Greek Yogurt Alternative, Supreme Pizza and Cheezecakes.