Dave’s Killer Bread Debuts Organic Bagels, Cinnamon Raisin Bread

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB) is breaking into the breakfast category with four new products packed with nutrition and clean ingredients.

“People love bagels and we love people, so what could be more natural than a delicious breakfast – DKB style,” says Dan Letchinger, vice president of marketing. “As the organic bread category leader, we owe it to our fans to step up and deliver their breakfast favorites – bagels and cinnamon raisin bread – using only great-tasting organic whole grains and

DKB packs its new line with whole grains and protein to keep consumers fueled throughout the day − with absolutely no artificial flavors, colors, high fructose corn syrup or bleached flour.

The four new products are:

• Plain Awesome: Packing more whole grains, 13-grams per serving, than any plain bagel available at grocery and 12-grams of protein, these bagels are loaded with the five super grains – quinoa, spelt, rye, millet and barley.

• Cinnamon Raisin Remix: Bagels that are subtly sweet with swirls of cinnamon and raisins and 11-grams of protein and 10-grams of whole grains.'

• Epic Everything: Everything and more with 12-grams of protein, 27-grams whole grains, 560-milligrams of Omega-3s and a rock star lineup of toppings like flax, chia, sesame, poppy, garlic and onion.

• Raisin’ the Roof: A healthy take on a classic breakfast bread, Raisin’ the Roof is a new loaf from the maker of the No. 1 organic sliced bread brand in the country. It’s a sweet and cinnamon-y raisin breakfast bread that uses organic whole wheat to provide 8-grams of whole grains and only 90 calories per slice. Delicious toasted, the bread is loaded with raisins, cinnamon bites, thick-rolled oats, flax seeds, sunflower seeds and sweetened with organic cane sugar.

Like all Dave’s Killer Bread products, the bagels and Raisin’ the Roof are vegan, Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, meet or exceed the Whole Grains Council Stamp requirements and have no artificial anything. The suggested retail price for bagels and Raisin’ the Roof is $4.99 and $5.79 respectively.