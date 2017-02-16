Del Monte Fresh Produce Launches Vegetable Noodle Line

By Natalie Taylor

Del Monte Fresh Produce has introduced its new Vegetable Noodle product line. The noodles come in six blends including zucchini, butternut squash, sweet potato, beet, yellow squash and carrot, and are now available in a variety of sizes at select locations across North America.

“We are excited to bring our pre-cut vegetable noodle concept to grocery stores and markets across the country,” says Dennis Christou, vice president of marketing at Del Monte. “They are the perfect pasta alternative for healthy eaters and an easy, fun way for consumers to increase vegetable consumption.”

Del Monte Vegetable Noodles are pre-cut and ready to sauté, boil or add to salads. The company has taken all of the prep work out, offering consumers a fast and convenient alternative to traditional pasta noodles.

Del Monte created its range of vegetable noodles to align with recent consumer trends focusing on healthy alternatives to carb-heavy products. They are 100 percent fresh, preservative free and come conveniently packaged and ready to cook or serve.