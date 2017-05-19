Dreft Unveils purtouch Plant-Based Hypoallergenic Baby Detergent

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Dreft debuted Dreft purtouch, a 65 percent plant-based baby detergent that is hypoallergenic and made with naturally-derived ingredients. Dreft purtouch has a formula that is free of dyes, chlorine, phosphates, ethanolamine and optical brighteners and is made with 100 percent renewable wind power electricity at a zero manufacturing waste to landfill site.

“Whether in their nurseries, their bathrooms or even their laundry room, moms and dads are looking for gentle alternatives for their bundles of joy,” says Mike Frey, Dreft brand manager. “As a trusted brand by families for more than 80 years, we’re excited to add Dreft purtouch to our product line-up to provide those parents who are seeking natural-based products with another baby detergent option. We’re proud to provide them with a gentle 65 percent plant-based baby detergent that uses renewable materials without sacrificing an effective clean. It’s the next step in our mission to design the best possible detergent for baby while thinking of their future world.”

Dreft purtouch features a light touch of the brand’s baby fresh scent and is available in 40-ounce and 75-ounce bottles. The product can be found in the laundry or baby-care sections of most one-stop retailers, online retailers, as well as many baby specialty stores. Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.