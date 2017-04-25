Eggland's Best Eggs Now Have Six Times More Vitamin D Than Ordinary Eggs

By Natalie Taylor

Eggland's Best eggs now have six times more vitamin D than ordinary eggs, and are now a source of vitamins B2 (Riboflavin) and B5.

"At Eggland's Best, we are committed to continuously improving our eggs to ensure we remain the leader in nutrition," says Charlie Lanktree, president and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Our unique hen feed and strict quality standards allow us to provide a nutritionally superior egg that is also the freshest and most delicious egg available, not only in our classic EB eggs, but also in our Eggland's Best Cage Free and Organic eggs."

Emerging research has confirmed vitamin D is not only essential for good bone health, but also may aid in fighting multiple diseases and conditions such as cancer, type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis, according to company officials. Vitamin D also helps to support healthy immune, brain and nervous systems.

"Vitamin D is a critical nutrient for optimal health and most of us don't get enough because it can be difficult to get the right amount through food," says Dawn Jackson Blatner, registered dietician and nutritionist. "With six times more vitamin D and other superior nutritional benefits compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs are an easy and delicious choice for those looking to naturally get the very best nutrition available….and they are the only eggs I recommend to my clients and serve my family!"

EB eggs are now a source of vitamin B2, also known as Riboflavin, and vitamin B5. Riboflavin plays an important role in the production of energy by helping convert carbohydrates into sugar, while vitamin B5 is a nutrient essential for our bodies to synthesize and metabolize proteins, carbohydrates and fats.

Compared to ordinary eggs, EB eggs also contain 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the amount of vitamin B12, according to company officials. EB's nutrition is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs.