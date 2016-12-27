FirstFruits Marketing of Washington Encourages Consumers to Give Opal Apples This Holiday Season

By Lindsey Wojcik

Opal is offering an opportunity for fans to both give and receive an Opal this holiday season. A digital print-at-home coupon for $1 off their purchase of Opal apples will be available to consumers for a limited time. Additionally, recipients are encouraged to share a link to the coupon to “give and Opal” to friends and family.

“Part of what makes this apple so great is the amazing response we see it receive from those who try it,” says Chuck Zeutenhorst, general manager of FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. “We thought that creating an opportunity for those who have never had one to enjoy Opal while allowing current fans to share their love was a perfect fit.”

Coupons are available through a simple form on the Opal Apple webpage. Consumers interested simply sign up to receive the Opal Apple newsletter and the first message to arrive in their inbox is one with a link to a $1 off coupon toward their next purchase of Opal apples. In the spirit of the season, recipients are encouraged to share a link with friends and family so they can get their own coupon. Consumers will be directed to the sign-up through targeted digital advertising.

Available in both conventional and organic varieties, Opals are known for their distinctive crunch, sweet yet tangy flavor and natural resistance to oxidation—making them the perfect apple for snacking and for holiday entertaining and recipes.