Florida's Natural Releases All-Natural Lemonades

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Florida's Natural Brand is introducing a line of all-natural, not-from-concentrate lemonades, including Lemonade Iced Tea, Lemonade with Strawberry and Lemonade with Pomegranate.

The new lemonades, along with Florida's Natural traditional lemonade, are made with natural ingredients like real cane sugar and juices grown and sourced in the United States. The lemonades are never concentrated and have no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

"Here in Florida, we know a thing or two about warm weather and are proud to expand our offerings of all-natural juices to include these new summer-ready lemonade flavors," says Adrijana Hunt, marketing manager for Florida's Natural. "The lemonades are a refreshing addition to hot days, and perfect for alfresco entertaining."

Each purchase of Florida's Natural lemonades helps support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which funds childhood cancer research. Florida's Natural is donating all profits from the sale of the lemonades throughout this summer, with the goal of reaching $100,000 in donations to the Foundation. To support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, look for the Florida's Natural carafes with the special Join Our Stand neck tags highlighting the foundation.

Florida's Natural lemonades are available in 59-ounce carafes at a suggested retail price of $2.99. The lemonades will be available at a wide variety of grocery stores across the country starting in May.