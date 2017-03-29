Foodstirs Launches Organic Sunday Stacks Pancake Mix

By Natalie Taylor

Foodstirs has launched its Organic Sunday Stacks Pancake Mix. The first pancake mix in the Foodstirs line of organic and GMO-free quick-from-scratch mixes and kits, Foodstirs Organic Sunday Stacks Pancake Mix is made with chemical-free ingredients.

“Nearly every family has a box of pancake mix in the pantry, but there’s been very little innovation to meet the growing demands of modern, millennial parents looking for organic options with ingredient transparency, but that still taste amazing,” says Galit Laibow, CEO and co-founder at Foodstirs. “As a busy mom, I always want to give my kids the best and bake from scratch, but know that’s not always realistic. Our Foodstirs Organic Sunday Stacks Mix was crafted out of my personal desire to create everyday moments with my children during the most important meal of the day – breakfast. I know there are millions of parents who share the same feeling, which is why we’re so excited to launch this new mix that not only uses high quality ingredients that parents can feel good about sharing with their families, but cooks up delicious, fluffy stacks in minutes every time.”

Foodstirs Organic Sunday Stacks Pancake Mix is ready in five easy steps. Continuing the brand’s steadfast dedication and passion for clean ingredients and direct sourcing, Foodstirs Organic Sunday Stacks Pancake Mix is USDA Organic and uses Wholesome! cane sugar, organic unbleached heirloom flour and organic sunflower oil. A simple-to-make vegan mix, Foodstirs Organic Sunday Stacks Pancake Mix creates plates full of light, fluffy pancakes that are ready in minutes. Like all Foodstirs products, the new pancake mix is free of artificial preservatives, colors and flavors.

Foodstirs will also be showcasing its recently debuted Foodstirs Organic Vanilla Frosting Mix and Foodstirs Organic Brooklyn Salted Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix at its Modern Bakery, among its full portfolio of baking mixes and kits. Fusing together the convenience of traditional baking mixes with ultra-premium ingredients, Foodstirs baking mixes use ethically-sourced ingredients including Wholesome! Biodynamic cane sugar responsibly grown in Paraguay, Equal Exchange organic fair trade cocoa and chocolate, and organic unbleached heirloom flour grown in the U.S.