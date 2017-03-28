Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

GO VEGGIE Launches Vegan Soy Free Grated Parmesan

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

GO VEGGIE launched a Vegan Soy Free Grated Parmesan.  Expanding on its line of cheese alternative products, the new GO VEGGIE Vegan Soy Free Grated Parmesan is made with healthy coconut and is currently undergoing Non-GMO Project Verification. In addition, it contains no dairy, cholesterol, lactose, soy nor gluten and two teaspoons are 20 calories.

"GO VEGGIE prides itself in offering better-for-you versions of the everyday cheese products people love to eat," says Allison Houle, Marketing Manager at GO VEGGIE. "We have two other successful parmesan skus, but wanted to offer a dairy AND soy-free option for those with allergies, or just striving to eliminate soy from their diet. This decadent Parmesan Alternative delivers the taste and texture of traditional parmesan, along with better nutrition that today's mindful consumers crave. It's perfect on pizza, pasta or sprinkled on popcorn for a snack."

Now arriving in both conventional and natural grocery stores nationwide, the 4-ounce shaker has a manufacturer suggested retail price of $4.99.  GO VEGGIE cheese alternative products may be found in produce, dairy or the natural set depending on the retailer.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Fresh Origins Products Receive Innovation Award

2014 NGA Show Opens with Record-Breaking Attendance

Consumer Reports: Taste Tests Find Some Store Brands as Good as National Brands

Fire Department Coffee Launches Spirit Infused Coffee Line

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Sam’s Club Launches “Meals From Members” Campaign

Bantam Bagels Enters Grocery Stores with Frozen Mini Stuffed Bagels

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags