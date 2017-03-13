GO VEGGIE Vegan Shredded Cheeses Receive Non-GMO Project Verification

By Natalie Taylor

GO VEGGIE’s Vegan Shredded Cheese Alternatives have received verification from the Non-GMO Project. GO VEGGIE Vegan Shredded Cheese Alternatives are available in three flavors: Mozzarella, Cheddar and Mexican. New packaging featuring the Non-GMO Project Verification seal will begin appearing on grocery store shelves nationwide in May 2017. This is the second product line from GO VEGGIE to receive Non-GMO Project Verification; its Cream Cheese Alternatives were verified in October 2016.

"Clean ingredients are an integral part of the GO VEGGIE brand strategy, so pursuing verification from the Non-GMO Project is a vital step in highlighting our commitment to transparency," says Allison Houle, marketing manager at GO VEGGIE. "We are committed to using real ingredients and ensuring that chemically modified ingredients are never present in our dairy-free products. Choosing to purchase products with fewer, more natural or non-GMO ingredients is an important individual decision; we at GO VEGGIE feel strongly that people have the right to know how companies are making food,” says Houle.

The Non-GMO Project offers North America's only third-party verification for non-GMO food and products, and is committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers and providing verified non-GMO choices.