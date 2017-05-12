Garden Fresh Gourmet Introduces New Salsa and Hummus Flavors

By Natalie Taylor

Garden Fresh Gourmet, a refrigerated salsa brand and maker of tortilla chips, hummus, dips and soups, has introduced a suite of salsa and hummus combinations that meet consumer demand for more flavor variety. The new Garden Fresh Gourmet products include three salsa varieties with distinct texture and taste profiles, as well as two collections of hummus that include six chef-inspired blends.

“As a brand founded in the kitchen of a Detroit BBQ restaurant, we not only look to deliver on what consumers want, but also leverage our culinary roots and draw inspiration from the local food scene,” says Bill Lange, vice president of marketing, C-Fresh CPG. “We’re seeing chefs and at-home cooks play with unexpected pairings and mash-ups, which inspired us to combine our award winning salsa flavors with hummus, as well as create a delicious, new trio of salsas.”

According to Garden Fresh Gourmet’s recent national consumer survey, Americans are split with 54 percent preferring a spicy salsa while 28 percent prefer savory, 12 percent sweet and 6 percent fruity. The divide continues with 67 percent of Americans on “team chunky” versus 34 percent on “team blended.”

The three new Garden Fresh Gourmet salsas deliver on consumers’ diverse salsa preferences, and include the following flavors:

Restaurant Style Salsa (Mild, Medium, Hot) – a classic red salsa that combines traditional ingredients like tomatoes, onion and cilantro with varying amounts of jalapeno for three levels of heat; available in both organic and conventional.

– a classic red salsa that combines traditional ingredients like tomatoes, onion and cilantro with varying amounts of jalapeno for three levels of heat; available in both organic and conventional. Mango Salsa – a refreshing mix that combines chunks of sweet mango with red peppers and cilantro.

– a refreshing mix that combines chunks of sweet mango with red peppers and cilantro. Salsa Verde Avocado – a hearty green salsa that blends chunks of avocado with a trifecta of peppers including tomatillo, poblano and jalapeno.

Garden Fresh Gourmet has also released two new hummus lines, which include three salsa-inspired hummus that blend distinctively mild, medium and hot peppers with rich, creamy chickpeas; and a line of culinary bean hummus that pair different beans and lentils with specially-crafted toppings.

The new varieties were inspired by consumers’ desire for unique, more flavorful hummus. The Garden Fresh Gourmet survey also revealed that 67 percent of Americans, including 78 percent of Millennials, like to mix things into their hummus; including vegetables, herbs and spicy condiments.

The six new hummus varieties include:

Poblano Corn Hummus – roasted poblanos, corn and fresh cilantro make up this robust Latin inspired hummus with a mild level of spice.

– roasted poblanos, corn and fresh cilantro make up this robust Latin inspired hummus with a mild level of spice. Chipotle Adobo Hummus – chipotle peppers blended with roasted red pepper and topped with corn and black beans give this hummus a Southwestern twist with a medium level of spice.

– chipotle peppers blended with roasted red pepper and topped with corn and black beans give this hummus a Southwestern twist with a medium level of spice. Roasted Habanero Hummus – a simple and straightforward habanero and roasted pepper hummus designed for the heat enthusiast.

– a simple and straightforward habanero and roasted pepper hummus designed for the heat enthusiast. Zesty Black Bean Hummus – a black bean hummus topped with corn, fire roasted peppers and a dash of chipotle for a subtle smoky note.

– a black bean hummus topped with corn, fire roasted peppers and a dash of chipotle for a subtle smoky note. Tuscan White Bean Hummus – a creamy blend of white bean and basil with a bruschetta-style tomato topping.

– a creamy blend of white bean and basil with a bruschetta-style tomato topping. Lentil Mocha Mole Hummus – coffee and cacao intertwined with lentils and topped with red chili flakes and a hazelnut sprinkle.

Garden Fresh Gourmet products are crafted in small batches with no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors. These salsas and hummus are available at select retailers with additional availability throughout the year.