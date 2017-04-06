Go Gourmet Expands Slammers Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Go Gourmet is introducing its newest organic Superfood Slammers flavor, AMPED, in time for summer. AMPED is an organic blend of strawberries, sweet cherries, chia, apple and purple carrots.

The new product has 500 milligrams of omega 3, no refined sugars, added colors or artificial flavorings. AMPED will be distributed nationally by mid May in Target, Walmart, and HEB stores, joining the existing Organic Slammers Superfoods and Slammers+ Protein (made with Organics) lines.

“Go Gourmet is introducing AMPED to our existing line of Slammers Superfood snacks in response to kids looking for more interesting fruit and vegetable blends” says Michael Watt, CEO of Go Gourmet. “Our consumer base is always looking for new snacks that will meet the in school and after school occasion and Go Gourmet has cornered the market on pouches for active school aged kids through teenagers looking for a high-energy snack fuel.”

Go Gourmet disrupted the pouched fruit snack category with its original line of Organic Pureed Superfood snack combos which feature unique blends of fruits and vegetables including acai, sweet potatoes, yumberry and beets. Slammers Snacks are designed specifically for active school aged kids and teens.