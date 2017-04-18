Gold Medal Unveils New Look and Upgrades for Frozen Slush Machine

By Natalie Taylor

Just in time for summer, Gold Medal has introduced a new frozen slush machine. The 2 Bowl Frozen Drink/Slush Machine contains many beneficial features for operators.

The machine’s sleek and modern design is complete with colorful, eye-catching graphics. The performance is equally as impressive with well-thought-out attributes including:

Frusheez_Tote_SignFast-freeze compressor has a pressure switch, which allows for longer mechanical life.

The improved rear seal lowers the risk of any leakage.

Structurally, the new handle is designed for durability. Plus, the push or pull to vend design is of particular importance to equipment rental companies and traveling concession stands.

The new larger drip trays aid in keeping the surrounding surface clean.

Clear lids come as the standard option and are practical for most operations.

A model with lighted lids is also available. Plus, a carrying tote can be purchased separately.

The machine is recommended for use with Frusheez Mixes.

“Frozen slushes are a popular treat for all ages,” says Adam Browning, president, Gold Medal. “They fit well in a wide variety of settings from stadiums to bars and restaurants, convenience stores, movie theatres, universities and tourist attractions. Our new machine is designed to improve the overall user experience, while generating profit margins as high as 80 percent.”