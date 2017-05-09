Edit ModuleShow Tags
Goya Foods Launches 'Better for You' Product Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Goya Foods launched a 'Better for You' product line, categorizing its current product portfolio in addition to new Goya products.  The line features over 300 products with over 40 variations of low sodium and organic beans, organic olive oil, organic rice, brown rice, quinoa, chia, amaranth, frozen vegetables, fruits, coconut water, diet beverages, and low sodium condiments.

"For over 80 years, we have always produced high quality, authentic Latin products.  The creation of our 'Better for You' product line allows us to improve marketing of our current line and add even more products that cater to consumer demands for healthier options," says Joe Perez, senior vice president of Goya Foods.  "Consumers are smarter and buying trends are changing.  We're listening and taking action in providing even more nutritious products because we care about the overall well-being of our consumers."

In 2012, Goya collaborated with the USDA and First Lady Michelle Obama to promote the MyPlate/ MiPlato campaign among Hispanic and general market consumers as well as with Mayor Bloomberg's Low Salt initiative. Both campaigns have provided Goya the opportunity to expand and market its product portfolio as well as provide the necessary tools and education to meet the health needs of consumers, company officials say.  

