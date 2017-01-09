GuS Debuts Sparkling Cocktail Mixers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Utmost Brands, maker of less-sweet GuS – Grown-up Sodas introduced a line of single-serving, sparkling cocktail mixers into the New York and New England markets, with national launch at the January, 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. Available in 7oz. glass bottles with twist-off cap, the new non-alcoholic mixer line comes in four flavors: Mojito, Moscow Mule, Sparkling Cosmo and Tonic & Lime. They’re sized for one ready-to-drink sparkling cocktail.

Each variety contains key lime juice, natural roots and extracts, and cane sugar with only 55-60 calories per bottle. Designed to be easy, there’s no need for measuring syrup, adding soda or muddling or squeezing garnish, company officials say.

“We felt the time was right to leverage our craft soda knowledge into the mixer category by offering an easy new way to enjoy a premium mixed drink," says company co-founder Steve Hersh. "Our new line hits on all the beverage trends: small-batch produced, with premium natural ingredients, lightly sweetened, but most importantly, convenient.”

The new line rolls out with new and existing beverage, spirits and specialty food distributors. GuS mixers will retail for $2.75 - $3.00 per 7oz. bottle.

The mixer line joins the existing line of GuS Soda flavors available in 12oz. bottles: Extra Dry Ginger Ale, Dry Cola, Dry Root Beer, Dry Meyer Lemon, Star Ruby Grapefruit, Dry Valencia Orange, Dry Cranberry Lime, Dry Blackberry and Dry Pomegranate. As with all the GuS flavors, the new line contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives and is kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO.