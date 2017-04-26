Hostess Introduces Chocolate Cake Twinkies

By Rebekah Marcarelli

In response to consumer flavor trends and as part of its ongoing innovation efforts, Hostess introduced Chocolate Cake Twinkies: chocolate cake with creamy filling, in the same Twinkie shape.

From seasonal favorites – including Pumpkin Pie Twinkies – to limited edition items such as the Ghostbusters Green Slime Twinkies, Hostess Brands has created numerous innovative flavors for Twinkies’ creme filling. However, until now, the golden sponge cake has gone untouched.

“Twinkies are the most recognized and beloved brand in the sweet baked goods category, getting as close to perfection as possible,” says Burke Raine, Hostess senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Be it new flavors, new formats or different parts of the store, Twinkies are so iconic and well known that we have endless opportunities to extend the brand in ways that others can’t.”

Not only did Chocolate Cake Twinkies score high in concept tests, but it also performed well in a blind taste test in which the vast majority of consumers said Chocolate Cake Twinkies met or exceeded expectations, company officials say.

Meanwhile, consumer feedback fed another improvement to Hostess’s snack cake portfolio: Fudge Covered Twinkies, more commonly known as the Chocodile. Fudge Covered Twinkies feature a Twinkie enrobed in a smooth fudge layer, and have been reinvented by its larger size, a higher crème-to-cake ratio, an intensified fudge coating and slightly modified shape.

Both Hostess Chocolate Cake Twinkies and Fudge Covered Twinkies are now available at retailers nationwide and are sold in single-serve, twin-pack and multi-pack formats.