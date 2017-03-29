ITO EN Debuts Ice-Steeped Cold Brew Teas

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ITO EN launched a lineup of ice-steeped cold brew ready-to-drink teas across the beverage brands matcha LOVE and TEAS’ TEA Organic.

Each new beverage leverages authentic Japanese cold brew processes, ice-steeping the tea to bring out the smooth, naturally mellow sweetness of green and black teas, company officials say. The new teas will begin shipping to retailers in May.

“Consumer demand for cold brew beverages is at an all-time high, and we believe the launch of our new matcha LOVE and TEAS’ TEA Organic Cold Brew teas will help us establish a new segment in the RTD tea category,” says Rona Tison, senior vice president of ITO EN (North America) INC. “Given ITO EN’s deep-rooted expertise in Japanese cold brew methods called Mizudashi, we feel there’s an enormous opportunity for us to take the leadership role for this innovative set. We’ve elevated the simple essence of our tea leaves and created a more delicate taste with a smooth, clean finish.”

matcha LOVE Cold Brew will be available in two organic varieties: Matcha + Green Tea (unsweetened and Non-GMO Project Verified) and Lemon Matcha + Green Tea. TEAS’ TEA Organic Cold Brew will be available in two varieties: Pure Green Tea (unsweetened and Non-GMO Project Verified) and Raspberry Black Tea.