Kraft Food Ingredients Adds Two Brands to Its Portfolio

By Natalie Taylor

Kraft Food Ingredients has added of Heinz Ketchup and Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce, along with a variety of Heinz vinegars, relishes and sauces, to its broad portfolio of ingredient solutions. The products are now available in several sizes and formats to meet a full range of manufacturing and foodservice needs.

“We pride ourselves on offering our customers high-quality ingredients that consumers know, love and trust,” says Andrew Scribner, vice president and general manager of Kraft Food Ingredients. “For years, we’ve been able to supply the food industry with household names like Kraft Cheese, Grey Poupon Mustard and A1 Steak Sauce, making the addition of Heinz Ketchup and Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce a perfect fit for the Kraft Food Ingredients family of products,” he adds.

The introduction of Heinz Ketchup to the Kraft Food Ingredients portfolio demonstrates The Kraft Heinz Co.’s commitment to the success of its ingredient division and its customers. Along with its portfolio of iconic brands and quality products, Kraft Food Ingredients’ team of experts provides customers innovative applications designed to take advantage of today’s consumer trends.