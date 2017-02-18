Lezzetli Launches First-To-Market Chewy Ice Cream

By Natalie Taylor

Lezzetli Mediterranean Ice Cream, the first U.S. company to bring pints of distinctly chewy ice cream to market, is now available in select grocery outlets in New York, with plans for expansion within the tri-state area and throughout the Northeast. Inspired by the incredible range of thick and chewy ice creams found across Turkey and Levant, Lezzetli aims to introduce the experience of this unfamiliar food tradition to the American palette.

The product is currently available in New York City specialty and international grocery outlets, including Brooklyn Fare, Food Cellar, Kalustyan’s, Sahadi’s and Mediterranean Foods, as well as stores in greater New York. Lezzetli will continue to expand in the spring and summer of 2017 into New Jersey, Connecticut and the greater Northeast through new distribution with McMahon's Farms.

“We fell in love with this uniquely textured ice cream when traveling abroad and were surprised that it was so difficult to find it here at home,” says Roberto Escobar, co-founder and COO. “It is incredibly exciting to be the first company to bring this style of ice cream in pints to the retail market, making it accessible to a wide audience of customers who are ready to reshape their thinking on this familiar American staple.”

Combining ingredients found in Turkey, Greece, and the Levant, Lezzetli Mediterranean Ice Cream comes in four flavors:

Chios Vanilla: Crisp herbal mastiha (a tree sap found only in Chios, Greece) enhances a not-too-sweet vanilla

Chocolate Orange Blossom: Rich, premium chocolate carefully balanced with floral orange blossom

Spiced Date: Middle Eastern-spiced ice cream enhanced by sweet crushed dates

Tart Cherry: Cherries and cream with a hint of lemon zest

A special, limited edition flavor, Mastiha, is also available in select stores.

Following the company’s 2014 debut in New York City markets, including Hester Street Fair, LIC Flea, Columbus Flea and Queens Country Market, Lezzetli has seen ample interest in their ice creams from a wide range of customers and industry influencers alike. In addition to being available to consumers at retail locations, Lezzetli will continue to offer its ice creams through select special events and community markets in the Northeast.