Lorissa's Kitchen Launches Integrated Brand Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Lorissa's Kitchen launched its first integrated brand campaign. The campaign is kicking off on national television with the theme, "snack more, make snacks less."

Lorissa's Kitchen is an offering in the jerky category for health-minded consumers searching for a nutrient-dense product offering with no added preservatives or MSG.

"As a mom, I'm always on-the-go and I struggled to find a protein snack that fit my healthy lifestyle. This struggle inspired me to create Lorissa's Kitchen. We have a mindful approach to the food we make, only using responsibly raised proteins and ingredients that you could find in your own kitchen," says Lorissa Link, founder of Lorissa's Kitchen. "I'm excited to continue introducing people to our product and my personal passion to make food you and your family can feel good about."

The brand philosophy holds that nourishing your best self should never come at a cost of living a plentiful life, company officials say. The campaign showcases a perfect no-compromise option when it comes to snack prep. No containers. No small compartments for portion control. No counting almonds. Just simple, grab-and-go, wholesome snacking, says officials.

"Lorissa's Kitchen is a brand for people who want to eat well, but don't always have time to spend entire afternoons preparing a week's worth of healthy things to eat," says Gracia Pratt, marketing director for Lorissa's Kitchen. "Our nutritious protein snacks are good-to-go, wherever they may be going."