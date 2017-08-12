Edit ModuleShow Tags
MATCHAAH! Premium Matcha Tea Invades Midwest Retailers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Consumers can now find and purchase on-trend MATCHAAH! premium matcha tea at hundreds of retail locations throughout the Midwest as the company continues to expand its reach in the region. 

This distribution announcement continues a wave of momentum for Matchaah; earlier this week Matchaah announced its debut as a publicly traded company. New deals with more distributors are in the works to help bring MATCHAAH! products to the masses through traditional and non-traditional retail channels.

“In the last few weeks we’ve seen a wide variety of retailers, from upscale supermarkets to traditional grocery chains and even convenience stores, embrace our product line. They’re also buying into our mission of bringing premium matcha tea to the masses in formats they know and in flavors they love, and helping consumers think, live and play better,” said Paul Henson, founder and CEO of Matchaah. “We want consumers to see just how incredibly tasty matcha tea can be, and how convenient it can be to get their daily doses of focus, antioxidants and other health benefits. We’re just getting started, and can’t wait to bring more products to the market in the months ahead.”

