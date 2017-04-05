Maille Launches Two Cornichon Varietals

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Maille launched two additions to its cornichon line. The new products include Cornichons with Cayenne Chili Pepper and Cornichons with Caramelized Onions.

“Maille Cornichons are the hidden gem of the pickle category” says Elisa Galassi, brand manager for Maille North America. “The consumer enthusiasm for our classic cornichons led us to go further and play with a wider range of flavor. Our new cayenne chili pepper and caramelized onion recipes reflect our commitment to embrace the U.S. foodie scene and make Cornichons a go-to trendy snack, side or cooking ingredient. The unique combinations offer new variety for those who regularly enjoy cornichons and open up a new realm of possibilities in the kitchen.”

The hot Cornichons turn up the heat with the addition of cayenne peppers. The peppery notes and hot flavor added to these cornichons addresses the current growing consumer trend for spicy, savory eats and are perfect for younger generations who are looking to add modernity to their meals and participate in a more tasteful experience, company officials say. Officials suggest enjoying the cornichons alongside grilled meat, adding them into sauces, trying them as a garnish for cocktails, mixing them in with fresh vegetables or adding them to a cheese or charcuterie board. Maille Hot Cornichons will be available in supermarkets and fine food stores nationwide as well as on maille.com for a suggested retail price of $8.50.

The Caramelized Onion Cornichons pair roasted onions with a blend of white wine balsamic vinegar and grape must. Officials suggest trying these alongside cold roasted meats or fresh cheese. Maille Cornichons with Caramelized Onions will be available in supermarkets and fine food stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $8.50.