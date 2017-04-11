Michael Foods Introduces Four New Products

By Natalie Taylor

Michael Foods, parent company of Crystal Farms Cheese and Simply Potatoes, has launched four new products geared toward healthy entrees and snacks.

“The new lineup of products fits into our strategy of continued innovation, while meeting our customers’ increasing need for healthy, fast, easy options,” says Meredith Tutterow, vice president of consumer brands.

New to the Michael Foods brands, Ready, Egg, go! is a healthy and fresh protein snack and mini meal. Ready, Egg, go! has 16-21 grams of protein per pack and is made with only simple and premium ingredients. The product comes in four varieties:

Hard-Boiled Egg with Pistachios & Cheddar Cheese

Hard-Boiled Egg with Roasted Peanuts & Colby Jack Cheese

Hard-Boiled Egg with Cashews & Gouda Cheese

Hard-Boiled Egg with Almonds & White Cheddar Cheese

Simply Skinny Mashed Potatoes is a new addition to the Simply Potatoes lineup and comes in two varieties: Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper and Roasted Garlic & Sea Salt. Simply Skinny Mashed Potatoes are fresh, never frozen potatoes that contain 40 percent less fat than traditional mashed potatoes and are ready to serve in five minutes.

Also new to the Simply Potatoes line, Simply Potatoes Diced Sweet Potatoes are unseasoned, diced sweet potatoes that are perfect recipe starters from breakfast to dinner. Simply Potatoes Diced Sweet Potatoes have fewer calories, higher fiber content and more vitamins than regular potatoes.

Crystal Farms Cheese has added Cracked Black Pepper White Cheddar to its lineup of cheese offerings. Cracked Black Pepper White Cheddar combines naturally aged, creamy white cheddar cheese and a spicy kick of fresh black pepper. Crystal Farms Cracked Black Pepper White Cheddar is available in shreds, slices and chunks and can be found in the dairy section of the grocery store.