Modelo Launches Single-Serve Chelada

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Casa Modelo launched its ready-to-serve chelada, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante.

The second chelada flavor to join the Casa Modelo portfolio, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante celebrates traditional Mexican ingredients – chipotle peppers and tamarind – to offer a spicy yet sweet taste profile.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante into the Casa Modelo family,” says Ann Legan, vice president of marketing for Casa Modelo at Constellation Brands. “The sweet flavor of tamarind, combined with the spice of chipotle peppers, delivers a well-balanced taste that honors Modelo’s Mexican roots and provides consumers with a truly unique flavor profile unlike any other chelada beverage offering currently available.”

The new Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante is a blend of beer, tomato, salt and lime, along with tamarind and chipotle peppers. The result is a ready-to-serve “cerveza preparada” with a spicy yet refreshingly sweet taste. Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante is produced with an ABV of 3.3 percent, and will be available at

convenience stores nationwide as of February 27, 2017 for a suggested price of $2.99 for a 24 oz. can.