Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Mrs. Freshley's Launches Brownie Made with Oreo Cookies

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Mrs. Freshley's and OREO Cookies have joined forces to introduce Mrs. Freshley's Brownie Made with OREO Cookie Pieces.  Layering Mrs. Freshley's fudge brownie with crunchy OREO cookie pieces.

The combination of two classic snacks into one delectable dessert treat exceeds all expectations in concept and flavor, company officials say. Pairing OREO cookie pieces with Mrs. Freshley's Brownie fuses the tastes and textures of two go-to snack brands, creating a convenient sweet treat.. The new brownies are sold individually and, like all Mrs. Freshley's products, deliver on great taste and quality.

"OREO cookies are the perfect complement to Mrs. Freshley's Brownies," said Meredith Butler, Flowers Foods' brand manager. "For more than 100 years, OREO Cookies have been a beloved snack time favorite, and Mrs. Freshley's is thrilled to collaborate with the OREO brand on this new offering.  Now, consumers can experience the best of both brands in every bite."

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

METTLER TOLEDO Introduces Line of Shipping and Postal Scales

Cascadian Farm Goes Green with Cereal Box Liner Made from Renewable Sources

Alaskan Jack's Brings Consumers Flavorful Salmon

Texas International Produce Association Promotes US/Mexico Border

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Debuts Gluten-free Spiked Sparkling Water

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Mondelēz International Launches Véa Snack Portfolio

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags