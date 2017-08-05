Mrs. Freshley's Launches Brownie Made with Oreo Cookies

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Mrs. Freshley's and OREO Cookies have joined forces to introduce Mrs. Freshley's Brownie Made with OREO Cookie Pieces. Layering Mrs. Freshley's fudge brownie with crunchy OREO cookie pieces.

The combination of two classic snacks into one delectable dessert treat exceeds all expectations in concept and flavor, company officials say. Pairing OREO cookie pieces with Mrs. Freshley's Brownie fuses the tastes and textures of two go-to snack brands, creating a convenient sweet treat.. The new brownies are sold individually and, like all Mrs. Freshley's products, deliver on great taste and quality.

"OREO cookies are the perfect complement to Mrs. Freshley's Brownies," said Meredith Butler, Flowers Foods' brand manager. "For more than 100 years, OREO Cookies have been a beloved snack time favorite, and Mrs. Freshley's is thrilled to collaborate with the OREO brand on this new offering. Now, consumers can experience the best of both brands in every bite."