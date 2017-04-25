Nature Made Introduces Glow Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Nature Made launched its new skin moisture supplement line Glow by Nature Made. The line aims to help support skin hydration and moisturization from within and help with skin suppleness, firmness and smoothness for adults with dry skin. Glow by Nature Made uses Ceramosides, a clinically tested ingredient that provides ceramides,

which support skin hydration from within, Ceramides help form a lipid barrier within the skin to help limit water loss. Ceramosides may help with skin appearance, smoothness, and firmness for adults with dry skin. The three new softgel products in the Glow by Nature Made line include:

 Glow by Nature Made Skin Moisture: Each serving (two softgels) contains 70-milligrams of Ceramosides to help replenish the natural ceramides in the skin, which help support skin hydration by helping to form a lipid barrier within the skin to retain moisture. Copper and vitamins A and E provide additional skin health support, too. Ceramosides helps support skin hydration in as little as 15 days.

 Glow by Nature Made Skin Moisture + Hair & Nails: Combines the ingredients of the original product with 2,500 mcg of biotin to also help support healthy hair, skin and nails.

 Glow by Nature Made Skin Moisture + Sleep: Combines the ingredients of the original product with 1-milligram of melatonin to also help support sleep.

“Consumers are increasingly seeing a link between their health and beauty, viewing internal solutions like sleep, diet, and supplements as part of their total beauty care,” says Etienne Patout, chief marketing officer at Pharmavite, makers of Nature Made. “Glow by Nature Made provides anadditional tool in consumers beauty regimen, helping them support their beauty from within with ingredients backed by science.”