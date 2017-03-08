Navitas Naturals Rebrands to Navitas Organics, Launches Product Lines

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Navitas Naturals, The Superfood Company, announced a company rebrand with the new name, Navitas Organics, and tagline "empowering people to Live Life Positive by focusing on everyday wellness." The rebrand signifies the company’s renewed commitment to offering consumers access to superfood solutions by sourcing organic, premium superfood ingredients and snacks, as well as supporting farming communities and demonstrating socially responsible practices, company officials say.

The superfood brand will officially debut new product packaging and a refreshed logo that marks the company’s evolution in a changing marketplace. The company will also unveil its new line of Essential Blends and Daily Boosts that deliver high quality superfoods, protein, probiotics and healthy greens all in one at this year’s Natural Products Expo West (Booth 2404) in Anaheim, Calif.

“At Navitas, it's important that we uphold our promise of sourcing the best organic superfoods the world has to offer. Our new name and tagline better reflect our core company values – in the premium, organic products we share, and the nourishment they offer to our loyal customers,” says founder and CEO Zach Adelman. “This rebrand reaffirms our passion for sharing these global food treasures while maintaining our high-quality standards every step of the way.”

Most recently, Navitas earned certification as a B Corporation, meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. The company also completed an installation of solar panels at their headquarters in Novato, Calif.

In addition, Navitas’ nutrient-rich product portfolio expands with the addition of organic Essential Blends and five Daily Boosts. The Essential Blends deliver an easy superfood solution for everyday wellness with a blend of plant based proteins such as hemp, sunflower, peas, pumpkin and flax, as well as cleansing greens, nine strands of probiotics, six billion CFUs and more than 14 nutrient-dense superfoods in a ready-to-blend smoothie mix that can be added to smoothies and other recipes. The vegan mixes contain no fillers, artificial sweeteners or added sugars, and come in two flavors: Essential Blend – Vanilla & Greens (SRP $29.99); and Essential Blend – Cacao & Greens (SRP $29.99).

The Daily Boosts can be used with Navitas Essential Blends or any smoothie mix, cereal, yogurt or favorite recipe without altering the intended taste. The five different Daily Boosts also contain no fillers or isolate nutrients (fortified ingredients) and support specific nutritional and functional needs such as: Daily Wellness Boost features probiotics and superfoods that offer essential vitamins and minerals to support energy and vitality (SRP $19.99); Daily Beauty Boost features antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and essential vitamin and minerals to support skin, hair and nail health (SRP $19.99); Daily Detox Boost features chia, ginger, probiotics and four enzymes to support digestive efficiency (SRP $19.99); Daily Focus Boost features plant-based sources of caffeine and energy to support mental attention and endurance (SRP $19.99); and Daily Immunity Boost features antioxidants and enzymes to help support and protect the body’s defense system (SRP $19.99).

“We found that our consumers are conscious of adding more nutritious foods and smoothies to their daily lifestyle, a notion that inspired our tagline Live Life Positive starting with the food we eat,” says Adelman. “These Essential Blends and Daily Boosts make all of that possible with a quick, ready-to-blend drink mix that tastes great and provides rich superfoods, plant-proteins and probiotics for a healthy smoothie while you’re on-the-go.”