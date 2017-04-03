Nestlé Pure Life and Crayola Team Up to Launch Promotion of Kid-Designed Labels

By Natalie Taylor

As part of its ongoing effort to promote healthy hydration for families around the country, Nestlé Pure Life has joined with Crayola to launch a unique national promotion that celebrates the creativity and individuality of children.

The spring 2017 "Share-a-Smile" campaign has introduced a new collection of Nestlé Pure Life kid-friendly, 8-ounce water bottles featuring labels designed by children. Running from March 1 to April 30, the package features the two grand prize-winning designs and some of the runners-up's designs from the brand's 2016 "Share-Your-Smile" contest. During the campaign, Nestlé Pure Life asked parents to have their children draw what makes them smile for a chance to have their kids' designs featured on some of the brand's 8-ounce bottle labels, as well as a $25,000 scholarship and other valuable prizes.

The new kid-designed bottles are the latest collection to hit shelves in the Nestlé Pure Life "Share-a-Smile" 8-ounce bottled water line of products. Launched in July 2015, "Share-a-Smile" bottles help parents make drinking water fun for their kids in a convenient, 8-ounce size featuring fun graphics. The bottles can be found year-round in most grocery stores and other retail locations, and also feature special promotional packaging for the Halloween and winter holiday seasons.

"Crayola gives children the power to express all that inspires them as they explore, discover, play, pretend and dream," says Warren Schorr, vice president of business development and licensing, Crayola. "We are thrilled to partner with Nestlé Pure Life to celebrate the creative spirit that lives in the heart of every child."

"The team at Nestlé Pure Life knows that parents are working hard to teach their children healthy habits, particularly the importance of drinking water," says Larissa Hrabec, marketing director for Nestlé Pure Life. "We're proud to partner with Crayola to inspire kids' creativity and help parents encourage their kids to make smart beverage choices."

In spring of 2016, Nestlé Pure Life received nearly 2,000 entries from parents submitting their child's designs, seeking a chance to win a $25,000 scholarship for their child, a family trip to Orlando, a one year's supply of Nestlé Pure Life, awarded as 24 coupons, each for a free multi-pack, and have their child's design featured on Nestlé Pure Life 8-ounce bottle labels. The two Grand Prize winning designs and six of the runners-up's designs are included in the new "Share-a-Smile" Kid-Designed Edition 24-pack, that hit shelves on February 15, 2017. The schools attended by the two children whose designs were deemed Grand Prize winners also will receive a donation of Crayola products.

Elements of the spring 2017 "Share-a-Smile" marketing campaign include:

National, free-standing inserts in newspapers featuring coupons good on both 8-ounce and .5L Nestle Pure Life products.

Point of Sale in-store display material

Digital media content

Nestlé Pure Life website content

Influencer campaign among popular bloggers / vloggers

Social media content on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube

Distribution of a coloring / activity book for parents to download for their kids

A national tour of the Nestlé Pure Life "Share-a-Smile" studios, stopping at more than 15 large community festivals and retail locations. At these events, parents will have the opportunity to have their kids use a full suite of Crayola products to draw what makes them smile. Then after posing in front of a green screen, the child will be "put in" their artwork creating sharable digital videos for their parents.

The partnership allows Nestlé Pure Life to use Crayola's logos in promotional materials, generate cross-merchandising in-store opportunities, as well as feature Crayola products at all the tour stops. Additionally, a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip for four to the Crayola Experience is being offered at both in-market tour stops and in digital database communications for Nestlé Pure Life.