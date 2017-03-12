Nestle Debuts New Easter Treat

By Natalie Taylor

With spring just around the corner, Nestlé has debuted a new SweeTARTS product alongside special Easter editions of its original treats. The new offerings include bunny-shaped SweeTARTS Soft Bites Bunnies, as well as SweeTARTS Sour Bunny Gummies, SweeTARTS Chicks, Ducks & Bunnies and SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes.

“We love everything springtime has to offer,” says Deep Silver, seasonal marketing manager, Nestlé USA Confections & Global Foods. “New beginnings mean new chances to get creative, and what better way than with your Easter candy? This season, our new and limited edition offerings from SweeTARTS make the perfect complement for snacking and decorating your baked goods for family get-togethers and Easter egg hunts. And with our gummy products seeing continual growth year over year, our playful Easter themed products are poised to give our consumers what they want, making this Easter the tastiest yet!”

The new and limited edition treats include: