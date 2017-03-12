Nestle Debuts New Easter Treat
With spring just around the corner, Nestlé has debuted a new SweeTARTS product alongside special Easter editions of its original treats. The new offerings include bunny-shaped SweeTARTS Soft Bites Bunnies, as well as SweeTARTS Sour Bunny Gummies, SweeTARTS Chicks, Ducks & Bunnies and SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes.
“We love everything springtime has to offer,” says Deep Silver, seasonal marketing manager, Nestlé USA Confections & Global Foods. “New beginnings mean new chances to get creative, and what better way than with your Easter candy? This season, our new and limited edition offerings from SweeTARTS make the perfect complement for snacking and decorating your baked goods for family get-togethers and Easter egg hunts. And with our gummy products seeing continual growth year over year, our playful Easter themed products are poised to give our consumers what they want, making this Easter the tastiest yet!”
The new and limited edition treats include:
- SweeTARTS Soft Bites Bunnies – Featuring a soft texture in a bunny shape, SweeTARTS Soft Bites Bunnies offers an assortment of classic flavors in a jelly gummy with a unique melt-away smoothness. It is made with no artificial flavors or colors and is available for a suggested retail price of $2.99 for the 11-ounce size.
- SweeTARTS Sour Bunny Gummies – Bunny-shaped limited-edition SweeTARTS Sour Bunny Gummies line is made with no artificial flavors or colors. The product is available in a variety of flavors for a suggested retail price of $2.99 for the 11-ounce size.
- SweeTARTS Chicks, Ducks & Bunnies – SweeTARTS Chicks, Ducks & Bunnies features no artificial flavors, and is available for a suggested retail price of $2.99 for the 12-ounce size.
- SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes – A fan favorite since its launch in 2015, SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes is a blend of chewy cherry, licorice-style rope with a fruit punch filling. With no artificial colors or flavors, this product is available for a suggested retail price of $1.00 for the 3-ounce size.