Norseland Debuts Cheese Fusions

By Natalie Taylor

Norseland has launched a new product, Cheese Fusions—a bite-sized cheese snack available in four flavors: Big Bold Buffalo, Smoked Chipotle, Sour Cream & Onion and Fiery Habanero.

An excellent source of calcium and vital protein, Cheese Fusions has taken snacking on the go with intense flavor-blasted, real Wisconsin cheese in every bite.

Cheese Fusions in Big Bold Buffalo imparts a taste of both Monterey Jack Cheese and savory Buffalo flavors, with 13 grams of protein per serving.

Cheese Fusions in Smoked Chipotle, made with Cheddar Cheese and spicy Chipotle seasonings, offer a rich, smoky flavor and have 14 grams of protein per serving.

Cheese Fusions in Sour Cream & Onion have a tangy flavor and are made with 100-percent Monterey Jack Cheese, with 13 grams of protein per serving.

Cheese Fusions in Fiery Habanero, offer a spicy cheesy flavor made with 100-percent Pepper Jack Cheese, with 12 grams of protein per serving.

The portable snack line is available in 2-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89, and is available in an 8-pack display ready case.