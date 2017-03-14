Norseland Debuts Cheese Fusions
By Natalie Taylor
Published:
Norseland has launched a new product, Cheese Fusions—a bite-sized cheese snack available in four flavors: Big Bold Buffalo, Smoked Chipotle, Sour Cream & Onion and Fiery Habanero.
An excellent source of calcium and vital protein, Cheese Fusions has taken snacking on the go with intense flavor-blasted, real Wisconsin cheese in every bite.
- Cheese Fusions in Big Bold Buffalo imparts a taste of both Monterey Jack Cheese and savory Buffalo flavors, with 13 grams of protein per serving.
- Cheese Fusions in Smoked Chipotle, made with Cheddar Cheese and spicy Chipotle seasonings, offer a rich, smoky flavor and have 14 grams of protein per serving.
- Cheese Fusions in Sour Cream & Onion have a tangy flavor and are made with 100-percent Monterey Jack Cheese, with 13 grams of protein per serving.
- Cheese Fusions in Fiery Habanero, offer a spicy cheesy flavor made with 100-percent Pepper Jack Cheese, with 12 grams of protein per serving.
The portable snack line is available in 2-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89, and is available in an 8-pack display ready case.