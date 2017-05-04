Otis Spunkmeyer Launches New Grab-N-Go Portfolio

By Natalie Taylor

Otis Spunkmeyer, a sweets brand under parent company ARYZTA, has launched its “No Funky Stuff” Grab-N-Go portfolio. Beginning in May, Otis Spunkmeyer now offers four new foods in convenient, individually wrapped packaging.

The new products are free from the “funky stuff” that consumers want to eliminate from their food. Otis Spunkmeyer’s “No Funky Stuff” line-up is made without high fructose corn syrup, partially hydrogenated oils, artificial colors and artificial flavors.

Otis Spunkmeyer’s “No Funky Stuff” Grab-N-Go portfolio includes:

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Iced Lemon Loaf Cakes

Cinnamon Crumb Loaf Cake

Mini Brownie Bites

“Consumer research shows that people can’t resist a sweet snack to indulge in—it makes people happy,” says Charice Grace, Otis Spunkmeyer brand manager. “We’re seeing that when it comes to snacking, consumers are looking to buy foods containing better-for-you ingredients, no matter where they are, which is why we are introducing our individually wrapped ‘No Funky Stuff’ Grab-N-Go foods.”

Otis Spunkmeyer has recently been recognized for its commitment in removing the “Funky Stuff” from foods by the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA). The brand’s Iced Lemon Loaf Cake and Chocolate Chunk Cookie were named 2017 NAPPA awards winners. For the launch of its Grab-N-Go portfolio, Otis Spunkmeyer is partnering with the nation’s top convenience store operators, leading distributors and key associations such as AATAC (The Asian American Trade Associations Council).