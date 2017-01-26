Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Ozery Bakery Unveils Single-Serve Morning Rounds

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Ozery Bakery will introduce Muesli Morning Rounds Single Serve to the brand’s category. This heart-healthy, portable snack is packed with five grams of protein per serving and uses naturally-sweet, sulfite-free apples and plump raisins in addition to a mixture of oats, flax seeds, sunflower seeds and other nutritious grains.

The Muesli Morning Rounds Single Serve is the first Ozery Bakery Morning Round to be offered in a single pack, joining the full-size packs, including Cranberry Orange, Apple Cinnamon, Cinnamon & Raisin and Date & Chia. Ozery Bakery is passionate about never compromising taste for health – a key factor  in the decision to use real fruits and grains and zero artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, additives or GMOs, company officials say. 

“We believe real food has a powerful impact on our health, which is why every single ingredient we use is handpicked and taste-tested by our team,” says Alon Ozery. “With the growing desire for on-the-go breakfast and snack options, we’re eager to introduce a single-serve Muesli option to give our customers a satisfying and healthy way to quickly curb their appetite.”

Muesli Morning Rounds Single Serve will hit stores in May 2017 for $.99. 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Bee-Friendly Local Apples Help Protect Pollinators

The Pink Ribbon is Back

Rainbow Light President Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Vidalia Onion Commitee Finishes Summer Campaign on a Sweet Note

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

General Mills Launches Freezer to Plate Frozen Chicken Dinners

Reddi-Wip Introduces New Recipe

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags