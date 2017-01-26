Ozery Bakery Unveils Single-Serve Morning Rounds

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Ozery Bakery will introduce Muesli Morning Rounds Single Serve to the brand’s category. This heart-healthy, portable snack is packed with five grams of protein per serving and uses naturally-sweet, sulfite-free apples and plump raisins in addition to a mixture of oats, flax seeds, sunflower seeds and other nutritious grains.

The Muesli Morning Rounds Single Serve is the first Ozery Bakery Morning Round to be offered in a single pack, joining the full-size packs, including Cranberry Orange, Apple Cinnamon, Cinnamon & Raisin and Date & Chia. Ozery Bakery is passionate about never compromising taste for health – a key factor in the decision to use real fruits and grains and zero artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, additives or GMOs, company officials say.

“We believe real food has a powerful impact on our health, which is why every single ingredient we use is handpicked and taste-tested by our team,” says Alon Ozery. “With the growing desire for on-the-go breakfast and snack options, we’re eager to introduce a single-serve Muesli option to give our customers a satisfying and healthy way to quickly curb their appetite.”

Muesli Morning Rounds Single Serve will hit stores in May 2017 for $.99.