P.F. Chang's Home Menu Introduces Family-Size Skillet Meals

By Rebekah Marcarelli

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu is introducing new savory chicken and pork dumplings and the first family-size skillet meals, with the help of producer, judge and television host, Carrie Ann Inaba.

Inspired by traditional Chinese dumplings, P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Signature Pork & Chicken Dumplings are made with quality ingredients and authentic, made-from-scratch sauces. The dumplings offer a high meat-to-vegetable ratio and complement the rich flavor of P.F. Chang’s Home Menu skillet meals. Additionally, the Chicken Fried Rice and Orange Chicken skillet meals are now available in family size.

“Families increasingly crave bold flavors, fresh-tasting ingredients and convenience when eating at home, and our new offerings provide more options to create a complete Asian meal in less than 15 minutes,” says Derek Wong, brand manager, P.F. Chang’s Home Menu. “As with all P.F. Chang’s Home Menu recipes, the new meals are based on the P.F. Chang’s Bistro and were co-developed with restaurant co-founder Philip Chiang to bring authenticity and accessibility to the classic recipes.”

To launch these new items and celebrate the Chinese New Year, Inaba, whose mother is Chinese, will draw upon her Asian ancestry to share tips for hosting an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration from the comfort of home. Her tips include everything from preparing a family-style feast – the traditional way of enjoying Chinese food – to serving symbolic foods and decorating with red and gold – colors that hold significant meaning in Chinese culture.

“I have many wonderful memories of celebrating Chinese New Year as a child, so for me, it’s important to both incorporate my Chinese heritage into my adult life and share my culture with others,” says Inaba. “One of my favorite ways to do this is by celebrating the Chinese New Year with a traditional dinner party. It’s a great way for anyone – even those who aren’t Chinese – to start the Year of the Rooster with intentions for luck, prosperity and abundance – all while enjoying delicious food with their family and friends.”