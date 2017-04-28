PRE Brands Launches 100-Percent Grass Fed Hamburger Patties

By Natalie Taylor

PRE Brands has added 5.3-ounce hamburger patties to its lineup and has expanded to New England in Shaw’s and Star Market, and online at Jet.com. Sourced from nutrient rich pastures in Australia and New Zealand, all PRE Brands beef products adhere to standards including 100-percent grass fed diet, pasture raised, no added antibiotics and no added growth hormones.

Ideal for the spring and summer grilling season, each 85-percent ground beef pub style patty is a hearty 5.3-ounces and packs heart healthy fatty acids like omega-3s and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). Sold in unique patent-pending vacuum-sealed packaging, PRE showcases its belief in 100-percent transparency. Each package is chemical free and dual-sided, showing consumers exactly what they are getting. All PRE Brands products go through the strict selection process called, Our Taste Standard, ensuring only the most ethically raised beef is used, according to company officials.

“A juicy hamburger is one of the most classic American foods there is, and deserves constant innovation,” says Lenny Lebovich, PRE Brands’ founder and CEO. “We’re pleased to provide a better burger that is high quality and packed with flavor, and we are very excited to introduce more customers to PRE through our new partnerships with Shaw’s and Jet.”

Shoppers in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont can now find PRE Brands at Shaw’s and Star Market. Online, PRE Brand is available on Amazon Fresh, Instacart, and now Jet.com. According to Nielsen, more than 25 percent of American households currently buy groceries online, which has grown by 19 percent since 2014, with a projected 70 percent of Americans expected to engage in online grocery shopping within a decade.

The Chicago-based startup was named the fastest growing brand in beef in 2016 and experienced 400-percent year-over-year growth. PRE is now available in more than 600 retail locations nationwide. The brand is building on this success by continually expanding its product portfolio, landing in new retailers and forging new partnerships.