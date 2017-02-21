Paqui Launches a Wild New Ranch Chip

By Natalie Taylor

Paqui, the brand that brought you "the hottest chip in the world," is at it again—this time with its latest flavor, Wild Wild Ranch, a zesty ranch tortilla chip. It is made with real buttermilk and a blend of spices, combining bold flavor and a powerful crunch.

"Paqui is all about creating chips you can feel good about craving," says Jeff Day, Paqui brand manager. "Ranch is one of the most sought-after chip flavors in the universe, so we spent the last year perfecting our recipe; that's the Paqui way."

Wild Wild Ranch is the latest in a line of varieties including Nacho Cheese Especial, Cool Salsa Verde and the terrifyingly spicy Haunted Ghost Pepper. Paqui chips are certified non-GMO, gluten-free and contain no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

"Paqui (rhymes with hockey) is an Aztec word meaning 'to be happy,'" adds Day. "What makes us happy is creating chips with mouth-watering flavors using only the best ingredients."