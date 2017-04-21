Pepperidge Farm Introduces Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Cookies

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Pepperidge Farm unveiled its Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookie. The cookies are available nationwide in three flavors: Milk Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Chip and Triple Chocolate Chip.

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Cookies are inspired by homemade cookie recipes and made with only nine to 12 real ingredients, depending on the flavor, including Chocolate, Flour, Butter, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Cage-Free Eggs, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract and Salt.

Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Cookies were inspired by our Campbell Soup Company Real Food Philosophy," says Carlos Abrams-Rivera, president, Pepperidge Farm. "There has been a significant shift in many food categories, but specifically in snacks, in which consumers want 'real food' ingredients. Pepperidge Farm and Campbell are committed to delivering real food that's crafted with care and our Farmhouse Cookies and Farmhouse Bread offerings are delicious examples. In our 80-year history, Pepperidge Farm has remained 100 percent committed to quality."

As of May 2017, the entire Pepperidge Farm American Collection Cookies line, with names inspired by American cities such as Nantucket and Sausalito, will also move to adding cage-free eggs to their ingredient list. All 58 varieties of Pepperidge Farm breads, buns and rolls are free from High Fructose Corn Syrup, and contain no colors or flavors from artificial sources.