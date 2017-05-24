PowerBar Introduces Plant Protein Product Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

PowerBar is introducing its first plant-based snack bar as part of its Clean Start, which is an ongoing effort to evolve their product portfolio with cleaner ingredient labels and great tasting products. Made with 10-grams to 11-grams of protein, PowerBar Plant Protein Bars are an option not typically seen in the plant protein category, company officials say.

"In January, we launched our Clean Start campaign and officially committed to a clean start in 2017 by offering products in response to consumer needs for higher quality ingredients, long-lasting energy and improved, on-trend nutrition," says Doug Cornille, premier nutrition corporation vice president of marketing. "Our new Plant Protein Bars reinforce our mission to diversify our product portfolio and offer better tasting products for all active sports players. In the past, the plant protein bar category has fallen short when it comes to great tasting products, and PowerBar Plant Protein Bars remedy that situation. This is our most delicious tasting bar yet!"

PowerBar Plant Protein Bars are made with a few simple ingredients – nuts, nut butters, pumpkin seeds, crisped peas and rice - and dipped and drizzled with dark chocolate. PowerBar Plant Protein bars do not contain artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners and are Non-GMO Project Verified. The Non-GMO Project Verification Seal is an assurance that a product has been produced according to consensus-based best practices for GMO avoidance.

"When deciding to formulate our first ever plant-protein bar, taste was the number one priority," says Jeremy Hardwick, product development manager of R&D at premier nutrition corporation. "We used healthy fats from nuts and nut butters to enhance the flavor profile, and incorporated small amounts of natural sweeteners to taste. PowerBar Plant Protein Bars are ideal for consumers seeking non-soy or non-dairy protein snack options with great taste."

PowerBar Plant Protein Bars are available in Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew flavors.