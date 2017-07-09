QS/1 Partners with Updox for Improved Patient Care Coordination

By Natalie Taylor

QS/1 has partnered with Updox to offer Pharmacy Connect, a web-based care coordination suite that helps pharmacists securely exchange patient information with healthcare providers and engage patients.

“Community pharmacies are working at a record pace to provide the best care possible to patients,” says Crystal Ratliff, QS/1 market analyst. “Pharmacy Connect is no doubt the industry leader that can help those pharmacies improve communications with physicians, offer patients unique online resources and improve cash flow by taking advantage of things like MTM opportunities, and just having a product to make the pharmacy more readily available to its patients.”

Pharmacy Connect gives pharmacies the tools to manage all types of communications, everything from direct messaging to electronic faxes. These communications are managed with patient security and engagement in mind. The portal improves patient communication by sending messages and completing forms with information that pharmacists can share with the patient’s doctor.

“We’re very excited to partner with QS/1. They’re an established leader in this market and are incredibly innovative in incorporating technology into pharmacy operations to improve care,” says Michael Morgan, chief executive officer, Updox. “With Updox Pharmacy Connect, QS/1 customers can engage patients, communicate securely with providers and run their pharmacies more efficiently so they can focus more on patients and less on paperwork.”

With Pharmacy Connect, a pharmacist can receive clinical files from a physician’s electronic health record system and send the patient a secure notification to access an online appointment system for medication therapy management (MTM). Once the MTM is completed, the pharmacist can send a secure message with results back to the physician.