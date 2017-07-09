Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

QS/1 Partners with Updox for Improved Patient Care Coordination

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

QS/1 has partnered with Updox to offer Pharmacy Connect, a web-based care coordination suite that helps pharmacists securely exchange patient information with healthcare providers and engage patients.

“Community pharmacies are working at a record pace to provide the best care possible to patients,” says Crystal Ratliff, QS/1 market analyst. “Pharmacy Connect is no doubt the industry leader that can help those pharmacies improve communications with physicians, offer patients unique online resources and improve cash flow by taking advantage of things like MTM opportunities, and just having a product to make the pharmacy more readily available to its patients.”

Pharmacy Connect gives pharmacies the tools to manage all types of communications, everything from direct messaging to electronic faxes. These communications are managed with patient security and engagement in mind. The portal improves patient communication by sending messages and completing forms with information that pharmacists can share with the patient’s doctor.

“We’re very excited to partner with QS/1. They’re an established leader in this market and are incredibly innovative in incorporating technology into pharmacy operations to improve care,” says Michael Morgan, chief executive officer, Updox. “With Updox Pharmacy Connect, QS/1 customers can engage patients, communicate securely with providers and run their pharmacies more efficiently so they can focus more on patients and less on paperwork.”

With Pharmacy Connect, a pharmacist can receive clinical files from a physician’s electronic health record system and send the patient a secure notification to access an online appointment  system for medication therapy management (MTM). Once the MTM is completed, the pharmacist can send a secure message with results back to the physician. 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Urban Organics Launches Nine New Organic Greens Blends

Retale Acquires Shopping List App, Out of Milk

Vidalia Onion Committee Hosts Golden Onion Culinary Competition

GS1 Connect 2015 Keynote Speakers Announced

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Debuts Gluten-free Spiked Sparkling Water

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Corona Debuts Limited-Edition Summer Can

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags