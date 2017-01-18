Red Duck Foods Introduces Organic BBQ Sauces

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Red Duck Foods, a condiment company committed to creating non-GMO organic ketchups and cocktail sauce, will showcase its new line of organic BBQ sauces at the Winter Fancy Food Show (Booth #272) in San Francisco.

The three organic BBQ sauces are:

SMOKED APPLEWOOD MOLASSES - $6.99 per 17oz bottle

With a nod to Kansas City, the tomato-based sauce showcases that traditional BBQ flavor. Spiked with molasses, Applewood smoked salt, zesty orange peel and thyme, this sauce features a complex flavor that will elevate grilled tofu, bone-in chicken or a tender rib eye, company officials say.

SWEET MUSTARD PEPPERCORN - $6.99 per 17oz bottle

This mustard-based South Carolina-style sauce is layered with pepper, honey and apple cider vinegar for a complex balance of flavors. The sauce can elevate pork shoulder, beef ribs or grilled veggie skewers, officials say.

HOT HONEY CHIPOTLE - $6.99 per 17oz bottle

This tomato-based, Memphis style sauce is made with organic ingredients where the spicy kick from smoked chipotle peppers is balanced by a hint of honey. Red Duck also snuck in some coffee.