Reser’s Adds Egg Salad and Pimento Cheese to Deli Salad Line

By Natalie Taylor

Reser’s has introduced two new products to its line of refrigerated deli salads: American Classics Egg Salad and American Classics Pimento Cheese. In addition, Reser’s is removing high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) as well as all artificial colors and artificial flavors across the entire American Classics deli salad product line. This includes potato salad, macaroni salad, pasta salad, coleslaw, baked beans and protein-packed salads.

“Retailers and consumers asked for this change and we listened,” says Nathan Roe, category manager. “Health conscious consumers read labels and want to feel good about what they serve their families. Our culinary team worked hard to deliver the same great taste while removing high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors and artificial flavors.”

New Products

Reser’s line of American Classics deli salads is growing with the release of two new products. “Egg salad is one of the top selling varieties of protein salads and is traditionally most popular in the South and Midwest. Pimento Cheese offers a fun taste of Americana and can now be found everywhere from school lunches, to food carts, to restaurants, to the golf course,” says Roe.

American Classics Egg Salad : A combination of diced hard boiled eggs, mustard, mayonnaise, black pepper, diced onion and celery, with a touch of lemon juice. This is the first American Classics protein option for vegetarians. It contains no HFCS or any artificial colors and flavors. The suggested retail price of each 12-ounce package is $5.99.

American Classics Pimento Cheese: A creamy blend of mild cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, pimentos, paprika and a dash of red hot sauce. It contains no HFCS or any artificial colors and flavors. The suggested retail price of each 12-ounce package is $5.99.

New Recipes

The new product recipes feature a “cleaner” ingredient label while retaining the same crowd-pleasing flavors. Updates include:

Removal of high fructose corn syrup

Removal of artificial colors

Removal of artificial flavors

New Design

“We also gave our packaging a facelift, while keeping the iconic red lid for easy identification,” says Roe. Design features include: