Ritz Crackers Introduces Musical Advertising Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

As part of a new advertising campaign, RITZ Crackers has teamed up with a series of distinct artists to cover the iconic, hit song, "You Got It (The Right Stuff)," made famous by New Kids on the Block. Contemporary versions of the song will serve as the perfect soundtrack to show fans how they've "got the stuff" – the inspiration and creativity – to put their own spin on traditional favorites like RITZ Crackers. The covers will be featured in seasonal RITZ Crackers TV spots showcasing unique RITZ recipes, the first of which includes singer, songwriter and trumpet player Spencer Ludwig.

"Since 1934, RITZ has celebrated the richness in coming together," says Lauren Sella, director of RITZ equity for North America. "We know that good food and good music go hand in hand to make an occasion extraordinary, so we're thrilled to be teaming up with some of the hottest contemporary musicians to bring our campaign to life. An iconic cracker and an iconic song? It's a no-brainer."

The spring TV spot, live this week on NBC, Bravo and HGTV, debuts Spencer Ludwig's jazzy, dynamic cover of what the New Kids on the Block made a classic. "When it comes to both food and music, improvisation is my life," says Ludwig. "When the fundamentals are there, you can build something really unique. That spirit of bringing people together is something I share with RITZ, and why I was so excited to be a part of this campaign."

Ludwig will also be performing the "You've Got It (The Right Stuff)" cover on an new voice-activated music and food show called Recipe Remix. In development for Amazon Echo and Google Home, the show features musicians helping their fans cook their favorite dishes while playing their latest music. Ludwig will be making his recipe for meatloaf with RITZ Crackers in this unique brand integration, scheduled to go live in May.