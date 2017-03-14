Riviana Adds Tri-Color 100% Quinoa to Product Line

By Natalie Taylor

Riviana Foods has added a new product to its Success boil-in-bag line. Success Tri-Color 100-percent Quinoa is an easy to prepare, quick cooking quinoa and offers consumers a protein-rich option that can be served as a mealtime mainstay or integrated into a variety of recipes.

Quinoa is a traditional ancient grain known as "The Gold of the Incas." The blend of white, red and black quinoa from Peru cooks up light and fluffy and has a nutty flavor. Success Quinoa cooks in only 10 minutes and is packaged in pre-portioned, BPA free boil-in-bags. This product is also gluten free, 100-percent whole grain, a good source of fiber and a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids.

"Quinoa is one of the world's most popular health foods, and much like rice, its versatility shines in any meal," says Paul Galvani, senior vice president of marketing, Riviana Foods. "We're mainstreaming quinoa and are pleased to offer home cooks a convenient shortcut that can be incorporated in a variety of dishes, from appetizers to desserts. Any favorite family recipe gets an added punch of protein with the addition of Success Quinoa."

Chefs at Riviana's test kitchen developed an assortment of recipes showcasing inventive ways to incorporate the new Success Quinoa into different meal occasions. For example, cook the boil-in-bag in fruit juice, broth or milk to create sweet, savory and nutritious dishes. It can also be integrated into salads, soups, puddings and side dishes.

The Success product line also includes Whole Grain Brown Rice, White Rice and aromatic rice varieties such as Thai Jasmine and Basmati Rice. Success Quinoa is available in stores nationwide.