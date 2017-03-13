Rojo’s Debuts New Line of Fresh Organic Salsas

By Natalie Taylor

Rojo’s, maker of refrigerated, restaurant-style salsas and dips, has added a new product line to its portfolio—Organic Salsas. Delivering the same authentic, homemade flavors as its original salsa varieties, the new line now meets a growing consumer demand for organically sourced foods. The line features fresh-cut USDA and Kosher Organic ingredients, boasting traditional Mexican flavors and spices.

“With Rojo’s new line, we’re answering a growing consumer demand for healthy, delicious and versatile foods made with clean, organic ingredients,” says Mark Miller, vice president of marketing at Simply Fresh Foods. “With our new line of organic salsas, health-conscious and flavor savvy consumers alike can satisfy their cravings by adding one of Rojo’s Organic Salsas to their favorite recipes and snack buffets.”

Available in 15.5-ounce tubs, the line of organic salsas is available in four varieties, including: