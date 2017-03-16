Rudi's Organic Bakery Launches New Bread Line

By Natalie Taylor

Rudi's Organic Bakery has launched two new breads in partnership with Community Grains, a company dedicated to improving supply chain traceability through partnerships with local grain farmers. Rudi's Whole Wheat Bread made with Sacramento Valley Whole Grain Flour and Whole Wheat Bread made with Hungry Hollow Whole Grain Flour will be available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide in March 2017. The new breads allow consumers to trace the grain used in each loaf back to the farm where it was grown.

Both bread products are baked with grains grown in California by sixth-generation farmer, Fritz Durst, an award-winning pioneer in agricultural conservation. Working directly with local farmers like Fritz and an innovative miller, Community Grains is involved in every step of flour production, from sourcing seed and surveying its growth through harvest, to preserving the grain's essential nutrients and robust flavors with whole milling. Extensive grain information can be found on the packaging of the new breads, with additional sourcing details available on the Rudi's Organic Bakery website and the Community Grains website.

"Our partnership with Community Grains allows us to provide even more insight for our consumers into how our breads are made," says Leah Dunmore, vice president, marketing, Better-For-You Pantry at The Hain Celestial Group. "Our new Rudi's Organic Bakery Whole Wheat Bread made with Sacramento Valley Whole Grain Flour and Whole Wheat Bread made with Hungry Hollow Whole Grain Flour are baked with an eye to preserving nutrients and supporting local farmers and grain processors with unique grains."

Community Grains' Identity Preserved products ensure transparency along all points in the supply chain. Each Identity Preserved product, including the flour used in the new line of Rudi's Organic Bakery bread, is traceable from seed to table, helping consumers understand exactly where their food comes from.

"Our mission has been to provide healthful, delicious flour—sustainably farmed from nutrient rich soils and produced using advanced technology mills—on a scale large enough and efficient enough to find its way into leading grocery stores like Whole Foods Market, rather than being in just boutique and niche markets,” says Community Grains founder Bob Klein. “We prize accessibility that Rudi's Organic Bakery feels strongly enough about these goals to join in this unique partnership speaks to their commitment to quality and all things good. We are thrilled."

Rudi's Organic Bakery Whole Wheat Bread made with Sacramento Valley Whole Grain Flour (with a suggested retail price of $4.99) is made with hard red winter wheat grown in the Sacramento Valley of California, and is packed with 21 grams of whole grains per slice. Rudi's Organic Bakery Whole Wheat Bread made with Hungry Hollow Whole Grain Flour (with a suggested retail price of $4.99) is made with hard white spring wheat grown in Capay, California and offers 20 grams of whole grains per slice. As with all Rudi's Organic Bakery products, both breads are certified USDA organic and use only simple, easy-to-pronounce ingredients like organic cracked wheat, organic rolled oats and organic sunflower oil, all without genetically modified organisms (GMOs).