Rule Breaker Debuts with Blondies and Brownies

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Rule Breaker, formerly Pure Genius, is debuting with a Chocolate Chunk Blondie and a Deep Chocolate Brownie. Rule Breaker treats are vegan, gluten-free and packed with protein and fiber. 

Rule Breaker’s blondies and brownies are made with whole chickpeas, not bean flour. The products are also made from real food, non-GMO ingredients such as certified gluten-free oats, unsweetened cocoa, vegan, gluten-free chocolate, maple syrup and pure flavor extracts. Rule Breaker is also free from the top eight allergens.

THe blondies and brownies boast 3-grams of protein and contain more than 40 percent garbanzo beans. They are made in a dedicated gluten- and allergen-free facility and have only 170 calories per bar. 

