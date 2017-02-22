Side Delights Potatoes Announces Promotions for St. Patrick’s Day and Spring

By Natalie Taylor

Fresh Solutions Network has launched its seasonal in-store promotions for retailers to celebrate the potato lover’s favorite holiday and the spring season with freestanding, promotional-themed merchandise displays, as well as coordinating point-of-purchase signage for Side Delights potatoes.

What better day to celebrate potatoes than St. Patrick’s Day, the “feast day” in honor of Ireland’s Patron Saint? On this same day, there is also said to be a centuries-old custom of Irish-American gardeners planting potatoes in their gardens to commemorate their love of Ireland's main crop before the Irish Potato Famine. Side Delights’ “Luck 'o the Potato” promotion will celebrate consumers’ favorite side dish by drawing them in-store and driving potato sales throughout the month of March. QR codes will provide shoppers with a simple, classic Irish recipe that captures the spirit of the food-focused holiday.

During April and May, Side Delights potatoes will bring the energy of spring indoors to help boost potato sales with the “A Taste of Spring” promotion. The display and signage will feature bright, colorful potato graphics and a fresh, healthy, Potato Spring Salad recipe to upgrade any spring meal. QR code on in-store signs will take shoppers to this recipe, boosting total basket ring with the other fresh recipe ingredients.

“We are creating continued momentum of potato sales with our seasonal-themed promotions,” says Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “A new generation of shoppers are embracing potatoes, and Side Delights potatoes offer convenient, healthy, tasty options that offer an endless variety of potential menu items for every holiday and season.”