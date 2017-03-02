Edit ModuleShow Tags
Smart & Final Launches “Frozen is Fresh” Sweepstakes

By Natalie Taylor

Smart & Final, the food and everyday staples retailer for household and business consumers, will celebrate National Frozen Food Month with a special in-store promotion and sweepstakes to give away several prizes, including one Alaskan cruise and 28 $100 Smart & Final SmartCash gift cards.

Customers can enter the “Frozen is Fresh” sweepstakes from March 1 through March 28, 2017 by purchasing a participating frozen food item and using the code on their receipt to download the “Frozen is Fresh by Smart & Final” game app on any smartphone. Once installed, customers can scan the receipt code that reflects the purchase of an eligible frozen food item.

Participants can also play the brand’s first-ever mobile scratcher game for a chance to win even more frozen food coupons. Smart & Final expects to give out up to 75,000 coupon prizes, ranging from $1 to $5 off.

“National Frozen Food Month is a unique opportunity to remind customers of the versatility, value and freshness of frozen foods,” says Eleanor Hong, chief marketing and strategy officer of Smart & Final. “Our in-store promotion and mobile sweepstakes is a fun way to introduce a variety of frozen foods that can help Smart & Final customers save time and money on meals, without sacrificing taste and quality.”

In addition to the sweepstakes, any customer who purchases $40 or more of select frozen food items in March will receive a $10 coupon valid on their next purchase at any Smart & Final location.

