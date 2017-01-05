Smirnoff Introduces Spiked Sparkling Seltzer

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Smirnoff debuted Spiked Sparkling Seltzers, which have less than 100 calories and zero sugar.

In addition to only being 90 calories per 12 oz. SMIRNOFF's new premium malt beverage has only one gram of carbs, zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners.

Consumers 21 years of age and older can pick up SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer in three flavors – Orange Mango, Cranberry Lime and Watermelon. Served chilled in its slimline can, the three flavors are crafted to remove gluten and are infused with natural fruit flavors.

"The SMIRNOFF brand is bringing something new to the emerging spiked seltzer category by now offering its lowest calorie option (in its flavored malt beverage portfolio)," says Krista Kiisk, brand director of flavored malt beverages, Diageo Beer Co. USA. "We know people are looking for different options when it comes to their alcohol, and SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer delivers variety without sacrificing taste."

SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer is 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and is best served chilled in the 12 oz. slimline cans or in a glass on the rocks with a fruit garnish, company officials say. The new product is available nationwide with a manufacturer's recommended retail price of $8.99 for a 6-pack of 12 oz. cans.

To remind consumers this product is meant for those over the age of 21, there is a "Must be 21+ to purchase" callout on each can.