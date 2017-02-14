Sprite Launches Two New Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Sprite is adding two new cherry-flavored products to its beverage portfolio. The beverages will be packaged in convenient, on-the-go 20-ounce PET bottle. The brand also is introducing Sprite Cherry Zero to give consumers a zero-sugar and zero-calorie option.

Both new options are clear, caffeine-free and made with 100 percent natural flavors.

“We’re always looking for new ways to give people more choice and variety, whether it’s launching a limited-time product or a seasonal flavor, and this time, we’re excited to bring two new flavor innovations to the Sprite portfolio,” says Bobby Oliver, director, Sprite and Citrus Brands, Coca-Cola North America. “The launch of Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero is a great way to show our fans that we’re continuing to innovate and offering them more of the great Sprite taste they love with a twist of something new.”

Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero will be available at convenience retail outlets and other retail stores nationwide. Sprite Cherry Zero is the latest zero-sugar product innovation for Coca-Cola North America, joining a roster of nearly 250 other zero-sugar beverages offered in the United States. The new permanent additions to the Sprite portfolio follow previous limited-edition flavor innovations, including Sprite Cranberry, Sprite Cranberry Zero, Sprite Tropical Mix and Sprite LeBron’s Mix.