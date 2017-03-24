StarKist Introduces BOLD Tuna Creations

By Rebekah Marcarelli

StarKist Co. launched three product innovations that add to its growing StarKist Tuna & Salmon Creations line of single-serve pouch products. Each BOLD pouch features a convenient, tear-open and no-drain design.

The gluten-free varieties of BOLD flavor pouches are available now in: Tuna Creations BOLD Thai Chili Style; Tuna Creations BOLD Jalapeño; and Tuna Creations BOLD Hot Buffalo Style.

"More than ever, consumers are craving bolder flavors and everyday convenience," says Andy Mecs, director of marketing and innovation, StarKist Co. "Through ongoing innovation, our new Tuna Creations BOLD line meets both of these needs — the Thai Chili Style, Jalapeño and Hot Buffalo Style flavors offer that bold 'kick', while the on-the-go-pouch provides the convenience to simply tear, eat and go."

The three new tuna flavors retail for approximately $1.50 or less per pouch, and can be found in the shelf-stable tuna section in grocery stores nationwide.

To help celebrate the launch, StarKist will be holding a StarKist BOLD Pouch Giveaway from March 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. ET to March 28, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Five winners will receive one prize package consisting of 15 StarKist Single Serve BOLD Pouches (3-ounces and under).